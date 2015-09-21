Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Map filter overlay dab1daba5aaaf0a3cc514358c5aac8e5e31ff6f12b8c981524f05b6ef6d8df18
Residential care home

Fairfield Country Rest Home

Fairfield Country Rest Home, Launcells, Bude,
EX23 9NH
01288 381241
www.fairfieldcountryresthome.com

About Fairfield Country Rest Home

Fairfield Country Rest Home has views of the sea from its location at Launcells, near Bude in Cornwall. All rooms are en suite, and the activities room is available at all times for every craving, ranging from Cluedo to cribbage. Staff and visitors keep the pace varied with a healthy range of physical and mentally stimulating games and activities while at Christmas local schools come to visit and the home often arranges to visit a pantomime.

Accommodation

  • 30Residents
  • 30Single rooms with en suite WC
  • 2Shared rooms with en suite WC

Local authority

  • Cornwall

Who runs this service

  • Mr & Mrs T Pantling

Registered manager

Helen Goodgroves

Registered specialist services

  • Dementia

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Good
Is the service safe? Good
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Outstanding
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Good

Additional care services

  • Convalescent care Convalescent care
  • Day care Day care
  • Respite care Respite care
  • Access to a chiropodist Access to a chiropodist
  • Access to a dentist Access to a dentist
  • Access to a GP Access to a GP
  • Access to an optician Access to an optician
  • Access to a physiotherapist Access to a physiotherapist

Facilities

  • Activities co-ordinator Activities co-ordinator
  • Conservatory Conservatory
  • Free parking Free parking
  • Gardens for residents and guests Gardens for residents and guests
  • Hairdresser (maybe visiting) Hairdresser (maybe visiting)
  • Library (maybe visiting) Library (maybe visiting)
  • Minibus Minibus
  • Pets by arrangement Pets by arrangement
  • Patio Patio
  • Phone point in own room Phone point in own room
  • Place of worship and/or visiting faith leaders Place of worship and/or visiting faith leaders
  • Quiet lounge Quiet lounge
  • TV lounge TV lounge
  • Wi-fi Wi-fi
Email & Print

We always recommend that before selecting or making any important decisions about a care home you take the time to check that it is right for your or your relative's particular circumstances.

Any description and indication of services and facilities on this page have been provided to us by the relevant care home and we cannot take any responsibility for any errors or other inaccuracies. However, please email us on the address you will find on our About us page if you think any of the information on this page is missing and / or incorrect.

Which? works for you © Which? 2017