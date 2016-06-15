Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Residential care home

Fairview House Residential Home

42 Hill Street, Kingswood, Bristol,
BS15 4ES
0117 935 2220
www.westburycare.co.uk

Local authority

  • South Gloucestershire

Who runs this service

  • Linksmax Limited

Registered specialist services

  • Mental health issues
  • Physical disabilities
  • Dementia
