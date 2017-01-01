Fairview is a popular purpose-built home offering dementia, nursing, respite and end of life care in Bannockburn, Stirling. All bedrooms have en suite facilities and all are wheelchair friendly, with TV points and a nurse call system. There_s a GP service, hairdressing salon, and small pets are allowed. Organised activities include gardening, arts and crafts, professional shows and church services. There is a large lawned garden area and secure patio with comfortable seating as well as a summer house.

