Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy.

Map filter overlay dab1daba5aaaf0a3cc514358c5aac8e5e31ff6f12b8c981524f05b6ef6d8df18
Domiciliary care

Fairways Care (UK) Limited

Fairways House Suite 8, Alpha Business Park, Mount Pleasant Road, Southampton,
SO14 0QB
023 8023 0400
www.fairways-care.org

Local authority

  • Southampton

Who runs this service

  • Fairways Care (UK) Limited

Registered manager

Tracy Cousins

Registered specialist services

  • Physical disabilities

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Good
Is the service safe? Good
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Good
Email & Print
Which? works for you © Which? 2017