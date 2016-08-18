Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Nursing home

Falstone Court

Cliffe Park, Whitburn Road, Roker, Sunderland,
SR6 9NQ
0191 548 3239
www.hc-one.co.uk/homes/falstone-court/

About Falstone Court

Falstone Court and Manor is a purpose-built home offering dementia, nursing, residential, respite, palliative and end of life care overlooking the beach in Roker, Sunderland. Many bedrooms have en suite facilities and all are wheelchair friendly, with TV points and a nurse call system, plus some can boast sea views. The home has a GP service, hairdressing salon, chiropody and alternative therapy services plus a mobile shop, bar service and kitchenette for visitors to make drinks. Staff organise activities such as gardening, arts and crafts, baking, quizzes, animal visits, musical events, exercise and church services. There_s a courtyard garden where green-fingered enthusiasts can help to keep the raised flowerbeds looking good, plus a patio area is a tranquil place for residents to relax or socialise with family and friends.

Accommodation

  • 51Residents
  • 51Single rooms with en suite WC

Local authority

  • Sunderland

Who runs this service

  • HC-One Limited

Registered manager

Alison Hunter

Registered specialist services

  • Dementia

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Good
Is the service safe? Good
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Good

Additional care services

  • Respite care Respite care

Facilities

  • Activities co-ordinator Activities co-ordinator
  • Bar Bar
  • Free parking Free parking
  • Gardens for residents and guests Gardens for residents and guests
  • Hairdresser (maybe visiting) Hairdresser (maybe visiting)
  • Lift Lift
  • Minibus Minibus
  • Near public transport Near public transport
  • Phone point in own room Phone point in own room
  • Residents kitchenette Residents kitchenette
We always recommend that before selecting or making any important decisions about a care home you take the time to check that it is right for your or your relative's particular circumstances.

Any description and indication of services and facilities on this page have been provided to us by the relevant care home and we cannot take any responsibility for any errors or other inaccuracies. However, please email us on the address you will find on our About us page if you think any of the information on this page is missing and / or incorrect.

