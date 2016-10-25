Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Residential care home

Fazakerley House Residential Care Home

Park Road, Prescot, Knowsley,
L34 3LN
0151 289 9203

About Fazakerley House Residential Care Home

Fazakerley House is situated in Prescot and is within easy reach of Liverpool City and surrounding areas close to the M57. The home is located at the rear of the library with local transport links to St Helens and Huyton. The home offers residential care to 45 residents and has beautiful en suite rooms decorated to a high standard. The range of rooms include some with walk-in showers. Communal areas include a conservatory, lounges and dining areas. Fazakerley House has a varied activity program and residents can enjoy time in the beautiful gardens and on the patio areas.

Accommodation

  • 45Residents
  • 31Single rooms with en suite WC
  • 14Single rooms without en suite WC

Local authority

  • Knowsley

Who runs this service

  • Meridian Healthcare Limited

Registered manager

Patricia Jamieson

Registered specialist services

  • Physical disabilities

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Good
Is the service safe? Good
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Requires
improvement
Is the service well-led? Good

Additional care services

  • Convalescent care Convalescent care
  • Day care Day care
  • Respite care Respite care
  • Access to a chiropodist Access to a chiropodist
  • Access to a dentist Access to a dentist
  • Access to a GP Access to a GP
  • Access to an optician Access to an optician
  • Access to a physiotherapist Access to a physiotherapist

Facilities

  • Activities co-ordinator Activities co-ordinator
  • Conservatory Conservatory
  • Free parking Free parking
  • Gardens for residents and guests Gardens for residents and guests
  • Hairdresser (maybe visiting) Hairdresser (maybe visiting)
  • Lift Lift
  • Near public transport Near public transport
  • Pets by arrangement Pets by arrangement
  • Patio Patio
  • Phone point in own room Phone point in own room
  • Quiet lounge Quiet lounge
  • Residents kitchenette Residents kitchenette
  • TV lounge TV lounge
We always recommend that before selecting or making any important decisions about a care home you take the time to check that it is right for your or your relative's particular circumstances.

Any description and indication of services and facilities on this page have been provided to us by the relevant care home and we cannot take any responsibility for any errors or other inaccuracies. However, please email us on the address you will find on our About us page if you think any of the information on this page is missing and / or incorrect.

