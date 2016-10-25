Fazakerley House is situated in Prescot and is within easy reach of Liverpool City and surrounding areas close to the M57. The home is located at the rear of the library with local transport links to St Helens and Huyton. The home offers residential care to 45 residents and has beautiful en suite rooms decorated to a high standard. The range of rooms include some with walk-in showers. Communal areas include a conservatory, lounges and dining areas. Fazakerley House has a varied activity program and residents can enjoy time in the beautiful gardens and on the patio areas.

