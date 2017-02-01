Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Domiciliary care

Femack Training and Recruitment Consultancy Ltd

Unit 1&2 Water House, Parkside Works, Thames Road, Crayford, Dartford,
DA1 4SB
01322 839371
www.femacktrc.com

Local authority

  • Bexley

Who runs this service

  • Femack Training and Recruitment Consultancy Ltd

Registered specialist services

  • Dementia
  • Physical disabilities
