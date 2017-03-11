Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Nursing home

Ferndale Mews

St Michaels Road, Widnes,
WA8 8TF
0151 495 1367

About Ferndale Mews

Situated in Ditton in Widnes, Ferndale Mews is a purpose built home offering residential and nursing dementia care. All bedrooms have en suite facilities and are wheelchair friendly, with TV aerial points and a nurse call system. There is a hairdressing salon, and small pets are allowed by arrangement. Organised activities include arts and crafts, gardening, music therapy, performances from local school children, a weekly church service as well as outings to Victoria Park and Walton Gardens. A large and bright conservatory opens onto the decking area in the garden and allows residents to enjoy the sunshine all year.

Accommodation

  • 34Residents
  • 34Single rooms with en suite WC

Local authority

  • Halton

Who runs this service

  • HC-One Limited

Registered manager

John Holland

Registered specialist services

  • Mental health issues
  • Dementia

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Good
Is the service safe? Good
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Requires
improvement
Is the service well-led? Good

Facilities

  • Activities co-ordinator Activities co-ordinator
  • Free parking Free parking
  • Hairdresser (maybe visiting) Hairdresser (maybe visiting)
  • Lift Lift
  • Near public transport Near public transport
