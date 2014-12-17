Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Residential care home

Field House

Cannards Grave Road, Shepton Mallet,
BA4 4LU
01749 342006
www.somersetcare.co.uk

About Field House

Field House is a beautiful old house, which has been a residential care home for over 50 years. The home is set in large, landscaped grounds within easy reach of the centre of Shepton Mallet with its shops, cafes and other amenities. All rooms are furnished to the highest standards and many residents choose to personalise their rooms with additional furnishings. Residents and their guests are welcome to use the lounges and dining room as they wish. The large gardens are excellent for taking a walk and the summerhouse is a peaceful place to relax. There is a dedicated activities co-ordinator who organises a variety of activities for residents to take part in. IT facilities, including wi-fi and Skype, are available for all to use. Field House has been awarded Accredited status in the Gold Standard Framework for their support given to people nearing end of life.

Accommodation

  • 33Residents
  • 16Single rooms with en suite WC
  • 17Single rooms without en suite WC

Local authority

  • Somerset

Who runs this service

  • Somerset Care Limited

Registered manager

Teresa Box

Registered specialist services

  • Dementia

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Good
Is the service safe? Good
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Outstanding

Additional care services

  • Convalescent care Convalescent care
  • Day care Day care
  • Respite care Respite care

Facilities

  • Activities co-ordinator Activities co-ordinator
  • Free parking Free parking
  • Gardens for residents and guests Gardens for residents and guests
  • Hairdresser (maybe visiting) Hairdresser (maybe visiting)
  • Near public transport Near public transport
  • Pets by arrangement Pets by arrangement
  • Patio Patio
  • Phone point in own room Phone point in own room
  • Quiet lounge Quiet lounge
  • Residents kitchenette Residents kitchenette
  • TV lounge TV lounge
  • Wi-fi Wi-fi
