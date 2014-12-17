About Field House

Field House is a beautiful old house, which has been a residential care home for over 50 years. The home is set in large, landscaped grounds within easy reach of the centre of Shepton Mallet with its shops, cafes and other amenities. All rooms are furnished to the highest standards and many residents choose to personalise their rooms with additional furnishings. Residents and their guests are welcome to use the lounges and dining room as they wish. The large gardens are excellent for taking a walk and the summerhouse is a peaceful place to relax. There is a dedicated activities co-ordinator who organises a variety of activities for residents to take part in. IT facilities, including wi-fi and Skype, are available for all to use. Field House has been awarded Accredited status in the Gold Standard Framework for their support given to people nearing end of life.