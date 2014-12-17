Field House is a beautiful old house, which has been a residential care home for over 50 years. The home is set in large, landscaped grounds within easy reach of the centre of Shepton Mallet with its shops, cafes and other amenities. All rooms are furnished to the highest standards and many residents choose to personalise their rooms with additional furnishings. Residents and their guests are welcome to use the lounges and dining room as they wish. The large gardens are excellent for taking a walk and the summerhouse is a peaceful place to relax. There is a dedicated activities co-ordinator who organises a variety of activities for residents to take part in. IT facilities, including wi-fi and Skype, are available for all to use. Field House has been awarded Accredited status in the Gold Standard Framework for their support given to people nearing end of life.
Teresa Box
We always recommend that before selecting or making any important decisions about a care home you take the time to check that it is right for your or your relative's particular circumstances. Any description and indication of services and facilities on this page have been provided to us by the relevant care home and we cannot take any responsibility for any errors or other inaccuracies. However, please email us on the address you will find on our About us page if you think any of the information on this page is missing and / or incorrect.