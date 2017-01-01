Finavon Court is a purpose-built home offering dementia care as well as care and support for individuals with learning and physical disabilities, situated in Forfar. Many bedrooms have en suite facilities and all are wheelchair friendly, with TV aerial points and a nurse call system. It has a GP service, mobile hairdresser, chiropody and other therapies. There is an activities room to pursue hobbies and interests and socialise with friends and family. Organised pastimes include arts and crafts, exercise classes, coffee mornings and performances by professional entertainers. Residents enjoy regular outings to garden centres, local pubs and restaurants. Outdoors is a patio area and a summerhouse allowing residents to enjoy the garden.

