Residential care home

Finavon Court - Forfar

5 Carseburn Road, Forfar,
DD8 3HW
01307 466060

About Finavon Court - Forfar

Finavon Court is a purpose-built home offering dementia care as well as care and support for individuals with learning and physical disabilities, situated in Forfar. Many bedrooms have en suite facilities and all are wheelchair friendly, with TV aerial points and a nurse call system. It has a GP service, mobile hairdresser, chiropody and other therapies. There is an activities room to pursue hobbies and interests and socialise with friends and family. Organised pastimes include arts and crafts, exercise classes, coffee mornings and performances by professional entertainers. Residents enjoy regular outings to garden centres, local pubs and restaurants. Outdoors is a patio area and a summerhouse allowing residents to enjoy the garden.

Accommodation

  • 60Residents
  • 56Single rooms with en suite WC
  • 2Shared rooms with en suite WC

Local authority

  • Angus

Facilities

  • Activities co-ordinator Activities co-ordinator
  • Free parking Free parking
  • Gardens for residents and guests Gardens for residents and guests
  • Hairdresser (maybe visiting) Hairdresser (maybe visiting)
  • Lift Lift
  • Minibus Minibus
  • Near public transport Near public transport
  • Pets by arrangement Pets by arrangement
