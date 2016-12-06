Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Map filter overlay dab1daba5aaaf0a3cc514358c5aac8e5e31ff6f12b8c981524f05b6ef6d8df18
Domiciliary care

First Prime Care Ltd

Unit 1, Forge Business Centre, Upper Rose Lane, Palgrave, Diss,
IP22 1AP
01379 643879
www.firstprimecare.com

Local authority

  • Suffolk

Who runs this service

  • First Prime Care Ltd

Registered manager

Jacques Louis

Registered specialist services

  • Mental health issues
  • Physical disabilities

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Good
Is the service safe? Good
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Requires
improvement
Email & Print
Which? works for you © Which? 2017