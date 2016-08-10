Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Map filter overlay dab1daba5aaaf0a3cc514358c5aac8e5e31ff6f12b8c981524f05b6ef6d8df18
Domiciliary care

Firstchoice Consultancy Ltd

424 Wigham House, 16-30 Wakering Road, Barking,
IG11 8QN
020 3372 5517
www.firstchoiceconsultancy.com

Local authority

  • Barking & Dagenham

Who runs this service

  • Firstchoice Consultancy Ltd

Registered manager

Patience Obaseki

Registered specialist services

  • Dementia
  • Physical disabilities
Email & Print
Which? works for you © Which? 2017