A long-established home in Wells, Fletcher House stands in front of playing fields just a mile from the cathedral and the varied shopping and leisure amenities of Wells. Residents can enjoy a range of communal dining and lounge facilities, as well as bedrooms which are furnished to a high standard. Ground floor rooms have patio doors leading to private patio areas and communal landscaped gardens. All bedrooms have a call bell system, vanity unit and access to the lift, and residents are encouraged to personalise their rooms with their own things. A team of activities co-ordinators leads a variety of activities for residents to take part in, and IT facilities, including wi-fi and Skype, are available for all to use.

