Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Map filter overlay dab1daba5aaaf0a3cc514358c5aac8e5e31ff6f12b8c981524f05b6ef6d8df18
Residential care home

Fletcher House

Glastonbury Road, Wells,
BA5 1TN
01749 678068
www.somersetcare.co.uk

About Fletcher House

A long-established home in Wells, Fletcher House stands in front of playing fields just a mile from the cathedral and the varied shopping and leisure amenities of Wells. Residents can enjoy a range of communal dining and lounge facilities, as well as bedrooms which are furnished to a high standard. Ground floor rooms have patio doors leading to private patio areas and communal landscaped gardens. All bedrooms have a call bell system, vanity unit and access to the lift, and residents are encouraged to personalise their rooms with their own things. A team of activities co-ordinators leads a variety of activities for residents to take part in, and IT facilities, including wi-fi and Skype, are available for all to use.

Accommodation

  • 60Residents
  • 29Single rooms with en suite WC
  • 31Single rooms without en suite WC

Local authority

  • Somerset

Who runs this service

  • Somerset Care Limited

Registered manager

William Mcclelland

Registered specialist services

  • Dementia

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Good
Is the service safe? Good
Is the service effective? Requires
improvement
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Good

Additional care services

  • Convalescent care Convalescent care
  • Day care Day care
  • Respite care Respite care

Facilities

  • Activities co-ordinator Activities co-ordinator
  • Conservatory Conservatory
  • Free parking Free parking
  • Gardens for residents and guests Gardens for residents and guests
  • Hairdresser (maybe visiting) Hairdresser (maybe visiting)
  • Lift Lift
  • Near public transport Near public transport
  • Pets by arrangement Pets by arrangement
  • Patio Patio
  • Phone point in own room Phone point in own room
  • Quiet lounge Quiet lounge
  • Residents kitchenette Residents kitchenette
  • TV lounge TV lounge
  • Wi-fi Wi-fi
Email & Print

We always recommend that before selecting or making any important decisions about a care home you take the time to check that it is right for your or your relative's particular circumstances.

Any description and indication of services and facilities on this page have been provided to us by the relevant care home and we cannot take any responsibility for any errors or other inaccuracies. However, please email us on the address you will find on our About us page if you think any of the information on this page is missing and / or incorrect.

Which? works for you © Which? 2017