Residential care home

Flexible Support Options Limited (Thorntree Way)

13-15 Thorntree Way, Blyth,
NE24 4LS
01670 545568

Accommodation

  • 10Residents

Local authority

  • Northumberland

Who runs this service

  • Flexible Support Options Limited

Registered manager

Rhian Robinson

Registered specialist services

  • Sensory impairments
  • Mental health issues
  • Physical disabilities

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Requires
improvement
Is the service safe? Requires
improvement
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Requires
improvement
