Forest View is a purpose-designed care home in the West Sussex market town of Burgess Hill. The home is divided into six self-contained wings over two floors. Each has its own open plan kitchen, dining room/lounge and accommodates up to ten residents in single en suite bedrooms. Forest View accommodates up to 60 physically frail older people or those suffering from dementia. In addition, there is a separate day care unit, which offers a whole range of social activities.

We always recommend that before selecting or making any important decisions about a care home you take the time to check that it is right for your or your relative's particular circumstances. Any description and indication of services and facilities on this page have been provided to us by the relevant care home and we cannot take any responsibility for any errors or other inaccuracies. However, please email us on the address you will find on our About us page if you think any of the information on this page is missing and / or incorrect.