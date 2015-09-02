Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Residential care home

Forest View

Southway, Burgess Hill,
RH15 9SU
01444 245749
www.shaw.co.uk

About Forest View

Forest View is a purpose-designed care home in the West Sussex market town of Burgess Hill. The home is divided into six self-contained wings over two floors. Each has its own open plan kitchen, dining room/lounge and accommodates up to ten residents in single en suite bedrooms. Forest View accommodates up to 60 physically frail older people or those suffering from dementia. In addition, there is a separate day care unit, which offers a whole range of social activities.

Accommodation

  • 60Residents
  • 60Single rooms with en suite WC

Local authority

  • West Sussex

Who runs this service

  • Shaw Healthcare Limited

Registered manager

Jayne Harper

Registered specialist services

  • Dementia

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Good
Is the service safe? Good
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Outstanding
Is the service well-led? Good

Facilities

  • Free parking Free parking
  • Gardens for residents and guests Gardens for residents and guests
  • Lift Lift
  • Patio Patio
  • Phone point in own room Phone point in own room
  • Quiet lounge Quiet lounge
  • Residents kitchenette Residents kitchenette
  • TV lounge TV lounge
  • Wi-fi Wi-fi
We always recommend that before selecting or making any important decisions about a care home you take the time to check that it is right for your or your relative's particular circumstances.

Any description and indication of services and facilities on this page have been provided to us by the relevant care home and we cannot take any responsibility for any errors or other inaccuracies. However, please email us on the address you will find on our About us page if you think any of the information on this page is missing and / or incorrect.

