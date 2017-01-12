Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Nursing home

Four Seasons

Breightmet Fold Lane, Breightmet, Bolton,
BL2 5NB
01204 392005
www.hc-one.co.uk/homes/four-seasons/

About Four Seasons

Four Seasons is a purpose-built home offering dementia, nursing and residential care, as well as specialist care for young people with disabilities, in Breightmet, east of Bolton town centre and just off the A58. There is a memory caf?, library, two hairdressing salons, a kitchenette for visitors to make drinks, and the home has a GP service. All bedrooms have en suite facilities and are wheelchair friendly, with TV aerial points and a nurse call system, and some have garden views. Residents have a choice of lounge areas including an activities and entertainment room, and there is also a popular cinema and three conservatories. Organised activities include gardening, professional entertainers, music therapy, exercise, pet therapy and performances from local school children. Residents enjoy regular outings to local places of interest. Outside are attractive courtyards, a sensory garden and large established gardens plus a patio area with comfortable seating.

Accommodation

  • 121Residents
  • 121Single rooms with en suite WC

Local authority

  • Bolton

Who runs this service

  • HC-One Limited

Registered manager

Suzanne Scholz

Registered specialist services

  • Dementia

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Requires
improvement
Is the service safe? Requires
improvement
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Requires
improvement

Additional care services

  • Convalescent care Convalescent care
  • Respite care Respite care

Facilities

  • Activities co-ordinator Activities co-ordinator
  • Bar Bar
  • Free parking Free parking
  • Gardens for residents and guests Gardens for residents and guests
  • Hairdresser (maybe visiting) Hairdresser (maybe visiting)
  • Lift Lift
  • Minibus Minibus
  • Near public transport Near public transport
  • Residents kitchenette Residents kitchenette
