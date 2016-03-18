Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Residential care home

Fourfields

Rosedale Way, Flamstead End, Cheshunt,
EN7 6HR
01992 624343
www.quantumcare.co.uk

About Fourfields

Fourfields care home is situated within a quiet residential area in Cheshunt, with local amenities within walking distance. It has bungalow style accommodation, with six living units spread across the grounds of the home, and offers residential and specialist dementia care, as well as short stay breaks for those living within the community. Within the home is a wide range of communal areas including lounges, cosy corners, dining rooms and more. The home is surrounded by beautiful grounds and offers a full programme of activities. There is also a team delivering Namaste sensory sessions for residents with advanced dementia. These are designed to stimulate senses with the aim of improving quality of life and wellbeing.

Accommodation

  • 52Residents
  • 52Single rooms without en suite WC

Local authority

  • Hertfordshire

Who runs this service

  • Quantum Care Limited

Registered manager

Leon Nyariri

Registered specialist services

  • Dementia
  • Physical disabilities

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Requires
improvement
Is the service safe? Requires
improvement
Is the service effective? Requires
improvement
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Requires
improvement
Is the service well-led? Requires
improvement

Additional care services

  • Convalescent care Convalescent care
  • Respite care Respite care
  • Access to a chiropodist Access to a chiropodist

Facilities

  • Activities co-ordinator Activities co-ordinator
  • Free parking Free parking
  • Gardens for residents and guests Gardens for residents and guests
  • Hairdresser (maybe visiting) Hairdresser (maybe visiting)
  • Minibus Minibus
  • Near public transport Near public transport
  • Pets by arrangement Pets by arrangement
  • Patio Patio
  • Phone point in own room Phone point in own room
  • Place of worship and/or visiting faith leaders Place of worship and/or visiting faith leaders
  • Quiet lounge Quiet lounge
  • Residents kitchenette Residents kitchenette
  • TV lounge TV lounge
  • Wi-fi Wi-fi
