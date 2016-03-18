Fourfields care home is situated within a quiet residential area in Cheshunt, with local amenities within walking distance. It has bungalow style accommodation, with six living units spread across the grounds of the home, and offers residential and specialist dementia care, as well as short stay breaks for those living within the community. Within the home is a wide range of communal areas including lounges, cosy corners, dining rooms and more. The home is surrounded by beautiful grounds and offers a full programme of activities. There is also a team delivering Namaste sensory sessions for residents with advanced dementia. These are designed to stimulate senses with the aim of improving quality of life and wellbeing.

