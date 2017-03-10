Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Residential care home

Foxholes Care Home

Pirton Road, Hitchin,
SG5 2EN
01462 410767
www.foxholescarehome.com

About Foxholes Care Home

Foxholes Care Home provides residential, nursing and respite care in Hitchin, Hertfordshire and is set in 18 acres of grounds, which include a sensory garden, orangery and large patio areas. Inside, all rooms are en suite, and there are lounges on every floor, as well as a cinema room and library. The home has a hair and beauty salon and shop, as well as access to a GP, chiropody, ophthalmology and other services. An activities coordinator arranges a range of stimulating activities for residents. The home_s website offers a virtual tour of its facilities.

Accommodation

  • 65Residents
  • 110Single rooms with en suite WC

Local authority

  • Hertfordshire

Who runs this service

  • Foxholes Nursing Home Limited

Registered manager

Usha Gandecha

Registered specialist services

  • Physical disabilities

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Good
Is the service safe? Good
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Good

Additional care services

  • Convalescent care Convalescent care
  • Day care Day care
  • Respite care Respite care
  • Access to a chiropodist Access to a chiropodist
  • Access to a dentist Access to a dentist
  • Access to a GP Access to a GP
  • Access to an optician Access to an optician
  • Access to a physiotherapist Access to a physiotherapist

Facilities

  • Activities co-ordinator Activities co-ordinator
  • Bar Bar
  • Conservatory Conservatory
  • Free parking Free parking
  • Gardens for residents and guests Gardens for residents and guests
  • Hairdresser (maybe visiting) Hairdresser (maybe visiting)
  • Library (maybe visiting) Library (maybe visiting)
  • Lift Lift
  • Minibus Minibus
  • Near public transport Near public transport
  • Pets by arrangement Pets by arrangement
  • Patio Patio
  • Phone point in own room Phone point in own room
  • Place of worship and/or visiting faith leaders Place of worship and/or visiting faith leaders
  • Quiet lounge Quiet lounge
  • Residents kitchenette Residents kitchenette
  • TV lounge TV lounge
  • Wi-fi Wi-fi
