Domiciliary care

Freedom Support Ltd

Staffordshire House, 96 Stone Road, Stafford,
ST16 2RS
01785 600240
www.freedomsupportltd.org.uk

Local authority

  • Staffordshire

Who runs this service

  • Freedom Support Ltd

Registered manager

Lisa Clewley

Registered specialist services

  • Dementia
  • Physical disabilities

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Requires
improvement
Is the service safe? Good
Is the service effective? Requires
improvement
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Requires
improvement
