Frensham House offers high dependency dementia care in the seafaring town of Brixham. There is a well-stocked garden, including a vegetable garden and a fish pond. The home has communal sitting and dining rooms and eight single and three twin rooms. There is a visiting hairdresser, chiropodist, dentist and optician. Staff organise a variety of activities including arts and crafts and music.

