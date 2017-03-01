Frethey is located in a rural setting and close to the village of Bishops Hull. Its accommodation is light and airy, and each room has en suite facilities. Staff encourage residents to make the room their own with small items of furniture and other treasured possessions. The large shared spaces are ideal for friends and families to spend time together and the landscaped gardens overlook the countryside. The gardens are available at any time for residents to relax or participate in outdoor activities, and loved ones are welcome to visit at any time . Activity staff are present every day to help residents to pursue existing interests and hobbies, as well as to offer new experiences and opportunities.

