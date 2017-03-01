Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Map filter overlay dab1daba5aaaf0a3cc514358c5aac8e5e31ff6f12b8c981524f05b6ef6d8df18
Nursing home

Frethey House

Frethey Lane, Bishops Hull, Taunton,
TA4 1AB
01823 253071
www.caringhomes.org

About Frethey House

Frethey is located in a rural setting and close to the village of Bishops Hull. Its accommodation is light and airy, and each room has en suite facilities. Staff encourage residents to make the room their own with small items of furniture and other treasured possessions. The large shared spaces are ideal for friends and families to spend time together and the landscaped gardens overlook the countryside. The gardens are available at any time for residents to relax or participate in outdoor activities, and loved ones are welcome to visit at any time . Activity staff are present every day to help residents to pursue existing interests and hobbies, as well as to offer new experiences and opportunities.

Accommodation

  • 41Residents
  • 41Single rooms with en suite WC

Local authority

  • Somerset

Who runs this service

  • Caring Homes Healthcare Group Limited

Registered manager

Susan Flowers

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Good
Is the service safe? Good
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Good

Additional care services

  • Convalescent care Convalescent care
  • Respite care Respite care
  • Access to a chiropodist Access to a chiropodist
  • Access to a physiotherapist Access to a physiotherapist

Facilities

  • Activities co-ordinator Activities co-ordinator
  • Free parking Free parking
  • Gardens for residents and guests Gardens for residents and guests
  • Hairdresser (maybe visiting) Hairdresser (maybe visiting)
  • Library (maybe visiting) Library (maybe visiting)
  • Lift Lift
  • Near public transport Near public transport
  • Pets by arrangement Pets by arrangement
  • Patio Patio
  • Phone point in own room Phone point in own room
  • TV lounge TV lounge
  • Wi-fi Wi-fi
Email & Print

We always recommend that before selecting or making any important decisions about a care home you take the time to check that it is right for your or your relative's particular circumstances.

Any description and indication of services and facilities on this page have been provided to us by the relevant care home and we cannot take any responsibility for any errors or other inaccuracies. However, please email us on the address you will find on our About us page if you think any of the information on this page is missing and / or incorrect.

Which? works for you © Which? 2017