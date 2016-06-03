Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Residential care home

Froome Bank

Tower Hill, Bromyard,
HR7 4DF
01885 483469
www.shaw.co.uk

About Froome Bank

Froome Bank is situated in a rural town of Bromyard. It has 18 beds spilt in to two units: Linton, for elderly and frail residents, and Avenbury for elderly residents with dementia. An activity co-ordinator holds regular meetings with the residents to allow them to make their choice of trips and activities. A local charity provides a mini bus for trips.

Accommodation

  • 18Residents
  • 18Single rooms without en suite WC

Local authority

  • Herefordshire

Who runs this service

  • Shaw Healthcare Limited

Registered manager

Shelly Ford

Registered specialist services

  • Dementia

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Good
Is the service safe? Good
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Good

Additional care services

  Access to a chiropodist

Facilities

  Activities co-ordinator
  Free parking
  Gardens for residents and guests
  Hairdresser (maybe visiting)
  Near public transport
  Patio
  Quiet lounge
  Residents kitchenette
  TV lounge
  Wi-fi
