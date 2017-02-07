Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Nursing home

Galsworthy House Nursing Home

177 Kingston Hill, Kingston Upon Thames,
KT2 7LX
020 8547 2640
www.caringhomes.org

About Galsworthy House Nursing Home

Galsworthy enjoys wonderful views over Richmond Park from its Kingston Hill location, and provides trial stay, short stay and convalescent care, as well as long-term care. The historic building has well-appointed bedrooms and elegant day rooms with a wealth of period features. Residents are encouraged to bring important personal possessions to personalise their rooms and really make the space their own.

Accommodation

  • 72Residents
  • 69Single rooms with en suite WC
  • 3Single rooms without en suite WC

Local authority

  • Kingston-upon-Thames

Who runs this service

  • Caring Homes Healthcare Group Limited

Registered specialist services

  • Dementia

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Requires
improvement
Is the service safe? Requires
improvement
Is the service effective? Requires
improvement
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Requires
improvement
Is the service well-led? Requires
improvement

Additional care services

  • Convalescent care Convalescent care
  • Respite care Respite care
  • Access to a chiropodist Access to a chiropodist
  • Access to a physiotherapist Access to a physiotherapist

Facilities

  • Activities co-ordinator Activities co-ordinator
  • Conservatory Conservatory
  • Free parking Free parking
  • Gardens for residents and guests Gardens for residents and guests
  • Hairdresser (maybe visiting) Hairdresser (maybe visiting)
  • Library (maybe visiting) Library (maybe visiting)
  • Lift Lift
  • Near public transport Near public transport
  • Pets by arrangement Pets by arrangement
  • Patio Patio
  • Phone point in own room Phone point in own room
  • Quiet lounge Quiet lounge
  • TV lounge TV lounge
