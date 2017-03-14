Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Residential care home

Garden City Court

Whiteway, Letchworth Garden City,
SG6 2PP
01462 473100

About Garden City Court

Garden City Court is in a quiet residential area with excellent transport links, including the A1M a few minutes away by car. The home provides residential and specialist dementia care, plus a range of short term care options to suit specific needs, and the Q Club offering daytime support for those living in the community. The home is organised into five households, each with its own bedrooms and open plan living space comprising a dining area, lounge, relaxation areas and a central island style kitchen. All bedrooms are fully furnished and feature an en suite with shower, flat screen televisions and telephone connection point, while wi-fi runs throughout the home. The home has a hair and beauty salon, shop, cinema room, and Best Friends Cafe for residents and visitors. An activity care worker plans a range of activities and the home has a spacious central courtyard with raised flower beds.

Accommodation

  • 75Residents
  • 75Single rooms with en suite WC

Local authority

  • Hertfordshire

Who runs this service

  • Quantum Care Limited

Registered manager

Karen Parker

Registered specialist services

  • Sensory impairments
  • Mental health issues
  • Physical disabilities
  • Dementia

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Good
Is the service safe? Good
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Good

Additional care services

  • Convalescent care Convalescent care
  • Day care Day care
  • Respite care Respite care
  • Access to a chiropodist Access to a chiropodist

Facilities

  • Activities co-ordinator Activities co-ordinator
  • Bar Bar
  • Free parking Free parking
  • Gardens for residents and guests Gardens for residents and guests
  • Hairdresser (maybe visiting) Hairdresser (maybe visiting)
  • Lift Lift
  • Near public transport Near public transport
  • Pets by arrangement Pets by arrangement
  • Patio Patio
  • Phone point in own room Phone point in own room
  • Place of worship and/or visiting faith leaders Place of worship and/or visiting faith leaders
  • Quiet lounge Quiet lounge
  • Residents kitchenette Residents kitchenette
  • TV lounge TV lounge
  • Wi-fi Wi-fi
