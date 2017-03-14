Garden City Court is in a quiet residential area with excellent transport links, including the A1M a few minutes away by car. The home provides residential and specialist dementia care, plus a range of short term care options to suit specific needs, and the Q Club offering daytime support for those living in the community. The home is organised into five households, each with its own bedrooms and open plan living space comprising a dining area, lounge, relaxation areas and a central island style kitchen. All bedrooms are fully furnished and feature an en suite with shower, flat screen televisions and telephone connection point, while wi-fi runs throughout the home. The home has a hair and beauty salon, shop, cinema room, and Best Friends Cafe for residents and visitors. An activity care worker plans a range of activities and the home has a spacious central courtyard with raised flower beds.

