Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Map filter overlay dab1daba5aaaf0a3cc514358c5aac8e5e31ff6f12b8c981524f05b6ef6d8df18
Domiciliary care

Genesis Recruitment Agency Limited- Domiciliary Care East London

Genesis Recruitment Agency Limited - Domiciliary Care East London, Unit 1, Cranary Court High Road, Chadwell Heath,
RM6 6PY
020 8586 4442

Local authority

  • Barking & Dagenham

Who runs this service

  • Genesis Recruitment Agency Limited

Registered specialist services

  • Sensory impairments
  • Mental health issues
  • Dementia
Email & Print
Which? works for you © Which? 2017