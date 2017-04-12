Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Domiciliary care

Gifted Care Services Limited

8 Gilpin Road, Hackney, London,
E5 0HL
020 8533 3978

Local authority

  • Hackney

Who runs this service

  • Gifted Care Services Limited

Registered manager

Ebun Ayan

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Good
Is the service safe? Requires
improvement
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Good
