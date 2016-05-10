Gildawood Court provides specialist dementia care in two purpose-built buildings in the quiet village of Attleborough, less than a mile from Nuneaton in Warwickshire. It also offers day care Monday to Friday and short stay services. Both buildings are bright and spacious, and residents benefit from a broad and stimulating range of activities, with a programme developed in partnership with a dedicated activities co-ordinator. The home encourages residents to bring important personal possessions to personalise their rooms and to make them their own.

