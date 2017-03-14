Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Nursing home

Gloucester House

Lansdowne Road, Sevenoaks,
TN13 3XU
01732 741488

About Gloucester House

Gloucester House has been built to achieve high standards of residential, nursing and dementia care, while the interior design is also ideal for adults with a physical disability. The care home is managed by Greensleeves Care, a not-for-profit charitable organisation. All staff are trained and qualified, making the most of modern care capabilities at the same time as being dedicated to supporting a comfortable and interesting daily lifestyle. As well as a large lounge, the home has its own physiotherapy room and hairdressing salon as well as a library and computer suite.

Accommodation

  • 48Residents
  • 42Single rooms with en suite WC
  • 6Shared rooms with en suite WC

Local authority

  • Kent

Who runs this service

  • Greensleeves Homes Trust

Registered manager

Sally Rochester

Registered specialist services

  • Sensory impairments
  • Dementia
  • Physical disabilities

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Good
Is the service safe? Good
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Good

Additional care services

  • Respite care Respite care
  • Access to a chiropodist Access to a chiropodist
  • Access to a physiotherapist Access to a physiotherapist

Facilities

  • Activities co-ordinator Activities co-ordinator
  • Free parking Free parking
  • Gardens for residents and guests Gardens for residents and guests
  • Hairdresser (maybe visiting) Hairdresser (maybe visiting)
  • Library (maybe visiting) Library (maybe visiting)
  • Lift Lift
  • Near public transport Near public transport
  • Pets by arrangement Pets by arrangement
  • Patio Patio
  • Phone point in own room Phone point in own room
  • Quiet lounge Quiet lounge
  • Residents kitchenette Residents kitchenette
  • Stairlift Stairlift
  • TV lounge TV lounge
  • Wi-fi Wi-fi
We always recommend that before selecting or making any important decisions about a care home you take the time to check that it is right for your or your relative's particular circumstances.

Any description and indication of services and facilities on this page have been provided to us by the relevant care home and we cannot take any responsibility for any errors or other inaccuracies. However, please email us on the address you will find on our About us page if you think any of the information on this page is missing and / or incorrect.

