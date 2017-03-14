Gloucester House has been built to achieve high standards of residential, nursing and dementia care, while the interior design is also ideal for adults with a physical disability. The care home is managed by Greensleeves Care, a not-for-profit charitable organisation. All staff are trained and qualified, making the most of modern care capabilities at the same time as being dedicated to supporting a comfortable and interesting daily lifestyle. As well as a large lounge, the home has its own physiotherapy room and hairdressing salon as well as a library and computer suite.

