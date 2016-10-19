Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Domiciliary care

GN Wellsprings Care Services Ltd

Suite 18, Rugby Business Centre, 21-23 Clifton Road, Rugby,
CV21 3PY
01788 877421
www.gnwellspringscareservices.org.uk

Local authority

  • Warwickshire

Who runs this service

  • GN Wellsprings Care Services Ltd

Registered manager

Cecilia Gatehi

Registered specialist services

  • Sensory impairments
  • Mental health issues
  • Physical disabilities
  • Dementia

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Good
Is the service safe? Good
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Good
