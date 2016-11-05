Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Map filter overlay dab1daba5aaaf0a3cc514358c5aac8e5e31ff6f12b8c981524f05b6ef6d8df18
Domiciliary care

Grace 24/7 Care

Rooms 1-20 Ivy Mill Business Centre, Crown Street, Failsworth, Manchester,
M35 9BG
0161 408 3816
www.graceliveincarers.co.uk

Local authority

  • Oldham

Who runs this service

  • Grace Live In Carers Ltd

Registered manager

Reginah Chidemo

Registered specialist services

  • Sensory impairments
  • Mental health issues
  • Physical disabilities
  • Dementia

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Requires
improvement
Is the service safe? Requires
improvement
Is the service effective? Requires
improvement
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Requires
improvement
Email & Print
Which? works for you © Which? 2017