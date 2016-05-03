Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Domiciliary care

Grace Homecare LTD

Office 1, 116 Dewsbury Road, Leeds,
LS11 6XD
0113 276 8838
www.grace-homecare.org

Local authority

  • Leeds

Who runs this service

  • Grace Homecare LTD

Registered specialist services

  • Mental health issues
  • Physical disabilities
  • Dementia
