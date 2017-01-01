Situated on the outskirts of Glasgow City, Greenfield Park is a modern purpose-built home offering NHS continuing care, nursing, intermediate and end of life care as well as specialist help for adults who have suffered brain injuries. All bedrooms have en suite, toilet and wash hand basins and feature a nurse call system and TV point, and many have views across the garden or courtyard. There is an activity room to pursue hobbies and interests and relax and socialise with family and friends. Organised activities include gentle exercise, visits and performances by local children, and trips out. The home has a GP service as well as a hairdressing salon, chiropody and alternative therapy services plus a kitchenette for visitors to make drinks. The courtyard garden has wheelchair access plus comfortable seating areas and green-fingered residents can help to keep the raised flower beds looking good.

