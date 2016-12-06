Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Residential care home

Greenhill House

Tweentown, Cheddar,
BS27 3HY
01934 740547
www.somersetcare.co.uk

About Greenhill House

Greenhill House has been redeveloped into a spacious and modern, purpose-built home with 20 residential bedrooms, a Petals dementia care wing for 16 residents, and care suites. The rolling Mendip Hills provide a picturesque rural backdrop while the town of Cheddar offers shops, cafes and all local amenities. The home is set in large gardens which are excellent for taking a walk or relaxing in the summerhouse. All bedrooms are fitted with a nurse call system. Activities range from arts and crafts, to music and the popular gardening club. There is a hair salon and shop on site for residents' use. IT facilities, including wi-fi and Skype, are available for all to use. For residents seeking a greater degree of independence, a separate building within the new development contains eleven one-bedroom care suites each with their own living space, as well as a separate social area.

Accommodation

  • 52Residents
  • 52Single rooms with en suite WC

Local authority

  • Somerset

Who runs this service

  • Somerset Care Limited

Registered manager

Alyson Day

Registered specialist services

  • Dementia

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Good
Is the service safe? Good
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Good

Additional care services

  • Convalescent care Convalescent care
  • Day care Day care
  • Respite care Respite care

Facilities

  • Activities co-ordinator Activities co-ordinator
  • Free parking Free parking
  • Gardens for residents and guests Gardens for residents and guests
  • Hairdresser (maybe visiting) Hairdresser (maybe visiting)
  • Lift Lift
  • Near public transport Near public transport
  • Pets by arrangement Pets by arrangement
  • Patio Patio
  • Phone point in own room Phone point in own room
  • Quiet lounge Quiet lounge
  • Residents kitchenette Residents kitchenette
  • TV lounge TV lounge
  • Wi-fi Wi-fi
We always recommend that before selecting or making any important decisions about a care home you take the time to check that it is right for your or your relative's particular circumstances.

Any description and indication of services and facilities on this page have been provided to us by the relevant care home and we cannot take any responsibility for any errors or other inaccuracies. However, please email us on the address you will find on our About us page if you think any of the information on this page is missing and / or incorrect.

