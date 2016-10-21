Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Map filter overlay dab1daba5aaaf0a3cc514358c5aac8e5e31ff6f12b8c981524f05b6ef6d8df18
Nursing home

Grosvenor House

39 Duchy Road, Harrogate,
HG1 2HA
01423 523447
www.hc-one.co.uk/homes/grosvenor-house/

About Grosvenor House

Grosvenor House is an Edwardian villa surrounded by mature and attractive gardens that has been converted to a home providing nursing, residential, respite and end of life care. It is situated in a pretty residential area of Harrogate, easily reached from the A1. Many bedrooms have en suite facilities and all are wheelchair friendly, while the ground floor rooms are larger and have patio doors leading to the garden. It has a GP service and a hairdressing salon, and organised activities include a ladies_ knitting club, hand massages, visits from the home_s sponsored donkey as well as a travelling zoo and museum, plus a scrabble club. The home has a minibus and residents enjoy regular visits to events such as Harrogate Flower Show and The Great Yorkshire Show, as well as local places of interest.

Accommodation

  • 30Residents
  • 30Single rooms with en suite WC

Local authority

  • North Yorkshire

Who runs this service

  • HC-One Limited

Registered manager

Susan Nutter

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Good
Is the service safe? Good
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Good

Additional care services

  • Respite care Respite care

Facilities

  • Activities co-ordinator Activities co-ordinator
  • Free parking Free parking
  • Gardens for residents and guests Gardens for residents and guests
  • Hairdresser (maybe visiting) Hairdresser (maybe visiting)
  • Lift Lift
  • Minibus Minibus
  • Near public transport Near public transport
  • Pets by arrangement Pets by arrangement
  • Phone point in own room Phone point in own room
Email & Print

We always recommend that before selecting or making any important decisions about a care home you take the time to check that it is right for your or your relative's particular circumstances.

Any description and indication of services and facilities on this page have been provided to us by the relevant care home and we cannot take any responsibility for any errors or other inaccuracies. However, please email us on the address you will find on our About us page if you think any of the information on this page is missing and / or incorrect.

Which? works for you © Which? 2017