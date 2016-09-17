Grosvenor House is located on the sea front in St Leonards-on-Sea, East Sussex and is managed by Greensleeves Care, a not-for-profit organisation providing care for older people. Many of the bright and airy rooms have stunning sea views. Residents are encouraged to bring in personal items, such as small items of furniture. Fresh sea air and a relaxed atmosphere afford a very special care setting at Grosvenor House. During the summer months, residents can enjoy sitting on the balcony overlooking the crown green bowls club and the promenade. A regular programme of activities is organised with engaging pursuits provided daily. As an established home with an excellent reputation, there are good ties with the local community, ensuring a regular stream of guests and entertainers.

