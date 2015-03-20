Guide Lane is a purpose-built home offering nursing and residential care in a pleasant residential area of Audenshaw, Manchester, easily reached from the M60 and M67. Many bedrooms have washroom facilities, all are wheelchair friendly, with TV points and a nurse call system, and some rooms have views across the garden. The home has a GP service, a hairdressing salon, chiropody and alternative therapy services. It organises activities such as arts and craft, quizzes, gardening, professional entertainment, baking, flower arranging, coffee mornings, performances from local school children, trips to museums, local markets and the shopping centre and a church service. There is a lawned garden.

