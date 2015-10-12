Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Residential care home

Guysfield Residential Home

Willian Road, Willian, Letchworth Garden City,
SG6 2AB
01462 684441
www.caringhomes.org

About Guysfield Residential Home

Originally a substantial country house built in 1884, Guysfield has been converted and extended to provide residential and dementia care on a respite or permanent basis. The original house retains a wealth of period features and the substantial mature gardens are a favourite among residents and visitors alike, during spells of warmer weather and when enjoying the views from a Victorian style conservatory. The home encourages residents to bring important personal possessions to personalise their rooms and to make them their own. Residents benefit from a broad and stimulating range of activities, with a programme developed in partnership with a dedicated activities co-ordinator.

Accommodation

  • 51Residents
  • 49Single rooms with en suite WC
  • 1Shared rooms with en suite WC

Local authority

  • Hertfordshire

Who runs this service

  • Guysfield House Limited

Registered specialist services

  • Dementia

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Good
Is the service safe? Requires
improvement
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Good

Additional care services

  • Respite care Respite care
  • Access to a chiropodist Access to a chiropodist
  • Access to a physiotherapist Access to a physiotherapist

Facilities

  • Activities co-ordinator Activities co-ordinator
  • Conservatory Conservatory
  • Free parking Free parking
  • Gardens for residents and guests Gardens for residents and guests
  • Hairdresser (maybe visiting) Hairdresser (maybe visiting)
  • Library (maybe visiting) Library (maybe visiting)
  • Lift Lift
  • Near public transport Near public transport
  • Pets by arrangement Pets by arrangement
  • Patio Patio
  • Phone point in own room Phone point in own room
  • Place of worship and/or visiting faith leaders Place of worship and/or visiting faith leaders
  • Quiet lounge Quiet lounge
  • TV lounge TV lounge
  • Wi-fi Wi-fi
