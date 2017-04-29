Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Nursing home

Halwill Manor Nursing Home

Halwill, Beaworthy,
EX21 5UH
01409 221233
www.halwillmanor.co.uk

About Halwill Manor Nursing Home

Halwill Manor is a specialist 25-bed residential nursing home located in a quiet and peaceful village near the centre of Devon and easy to get to from the major road networks. Just a short hop from the local shops and markets, your loved one will be cared for in a comfortable and homely environment with extensive gardens and patios that they can enjoy at their leisure. The home has many adaptations to make life easy for those living with dementia and a full range of specially designed activities. Staff and management are experienced in dementia care.

Accommodation

  • 25Residents
  • 13Single rooms with en suite WC
  • 6Shared rooms with en suite WC

Local authority

  • Devon

Who runs this service

  • Mrs J I Mirjah

Registered manager

Suzanne Evans

Registered specialist services

  • Mental health issues
  • Dementia

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Good
Is the service safe? Good
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Good

Additional care services

  • Day care Day care
  • Respite care Respite care
  • Access to a chiropodist Access to a chiropodist
  • Access to a dentist Access to a dentist
  • Access to a GP Access to a GP
  • Access to an optician Access to an optician

Facilities

  • Activities co-ordinator Activities co-ordinator
  • Free parking Free parking
  • Gardens for residents and guests Gardens for residents and guests
  • Hairdresser (maybe visiting) Hairdresser (maybe visiting)
  • Library (maybe visiting) Library (maybe visiting)
  • Lift Lift
  • Near public transport Near public transport
  • Pets by arrangement Pets by arrangement
  • Patio Patio
  • Place of worship and/or visiting faith leaders Place of worship and/or visiting faith leaders
  • Quiet lounge Quiet lounge
  • Residents kitchenette Residents kitchenette
  • TV lounge TV lounge
  • Wi-fi Wi-fi
