Halwill Manor is a specialist 25-bed residential nursing home located in a quiet and peaceful village near the centre of Devon and easy to get to from the major road networks. Just a short hop from the local shops and markets, your loved one will be cared for in a comfortable and homely environment with extensive gardens and patios that they can enjoy at their leisure. The home has many adaptations to make life easy for those living with dementia and a full range of specially designed activities. Staff and management are experienced in dementia care.

