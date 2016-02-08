Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Map filter overlay dab1daba5aaaf0a3cc514358c5aac8e5e31ff6f12b8c981524f05b6ef6d8df18
Domiciliary care

Harmony Supported Living Limited

60 Stocks Lane, Barnsley,
S75 2DD
01226 491570

Local authority

  • Barnsley

Who runs this service

  • Harmony Supported Living Limited

Registered specialist services

  • Mental health issues
Email & Print
Which? works for you © Which? 2017