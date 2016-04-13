Nestled in the spa town of Malvern, Hastings is close to the beautiful Malvern Hills. The team cares for their residents with kindness, something that was highlighted in the home's 'Good' CQC report. In Hastings' comfortable lounges residents can take part in activities or simply relax in the company of fellow residents or loved ones, who are welcome at any time. With a dedicated activities team, residents are supported to take part in a wide range of activities including arts and crafts, reminiscence sessions, animal therapy and summer tea parties in the landscaped gardens. And for those who like to be pampered, there is a hairdressing salon. The residents enjoy home-cooked meals prepared by the home's catering team, along with daily freshly baked cakes.

We always recommend that before selecting or making any important decisions about a care home you take the time to check that it is right for your or your relative's particular circumstances. Any description and indication of services and facilities on this page have been provided to us by the relevant care home and we cannot take any responsibility for any errors or other inaccuracies. However, please email us on the address you will find on our About us page if you think any of the information on this page is missing and / or incorrect.