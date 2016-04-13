Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Residential care home

Hastings Residential Care Home

130 Barnards Green Road, Malvern,
WR14 3NA
01684 585000
www.sanctuary-care.co.uk/care-homes-worcestershire/hastings-residential-care-home

About Hastings Residential Care Home

Nestled in the spa town of Malvern, Hastings is close to the beautiful Malvern Hills. The team cares for their residents with kindness, something that was highlighted in the home's 'Good' CQC report. In Hastings' comfortable lounges residents can take part in activities or simply relax in the company of fellow residents or loved ones, who are welcome at any time. With a dedicated activities team, residents are supported to take part in a wide range of activities including arts and crafts, reminiscence sessions, animal therapy and summer tea parties in the landscaped gardens. And for those who like to be pampered, there is a hairdressing salon. The residents enjoy home-cooked meals prepared by the home's catering team, along with daily freshly baked cakes.

Accommodation

  • 63Residents
  • 63Single rooms with en suite WC

Local authority

  • Worcestershire

Who runs this service

  • Sanctuary Care Property (1) Limited

Registered manager

Sue Milward

Registered specialist services

  • Sensory impairments
  • Dementia
  • Physical disabilities

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Good
Is the service safe? Good
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Requires
improvement
Is the service well-led? Good

Additional care services

  • Respite care Respite care
  • Access to a chiropodist Access to a chiropodist
  • Access to a dentist Access to a dentist
  • Access to a GP Access to a GP
  • Access to an optician Access to an optician
  • Access to a physiotherapist Access to a physiotherapist

Facilities

  • Activities co-ordinator Activities co-ordinator
  • Free parking Free parking
  • Gardens for residents and guests Gardens for residents and guests
  • Hairdresser (maybe visiting) Hairdresser (maybe visiting)
  • Lift Lift
  • Near public transport Near public transport
  • Pets by arrangement Pets by arrangement
  • Patio Patio
  • Phone point in own room Phone point in own room
  • Place of worship and/or visiting faith leaders Place of worship and/or visiting faith leaders
  • Quiet lounge Quiet lounge
  • Residents kitchenette Residents kitchenette
  • TV lounge TV lounge
  • Wi-fi Wi-fi
