Hatfield has several lounges with plenty of places for residents to catch up with friends and loved ones, who are welcome at any time, or to take part in the wide variety of activities with the dedicated activities team. The home also has a sensory room and dining areas where residents can enjoy home-made meals prepared by award-winning chef manager Suzanne Pinney and her team. There is also a hairdressing salon for those who enjoy a little pampering. Outside, the landscaped gardens have raised flower beds for residents who enjoy a spot of light gardening.

