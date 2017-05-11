Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Residential care home

Hatzfeld House

10B Mansfield Road, Blidworth, Mansfield,
NG21 0PN
01623 464541
www.hatzfeld.co.uk

About Hatzfeld House

Hatzfeld care home specialises in dementia, working age dementia and alcohol-related brain injuries. The home's aim is to provide a safe, stimulating environment where residents are enabled to care for themselves as independently as possible with support from care staff. There are 22 dependent bedrooms within the care home for residents who require 24-hour care, of which 3 bedrooms are double rooms. There are a further 17 bedrooms in Hatzfeld Lodge for residents who require semi-independent care. Hatzfeld has a band 5 rating with the Nottinghamshire County Council and also the Dementia Quality Mark. There is an activities coordinator 3 days/week and activities may include: walking club, library, zumba, motivation, cooking, arts and crafts, knitter knatter, gymnasium, swimming, cinema, bowling, shopping, bingo, gardening and lots more.

Accommodation

  • 42Residents
  • 22Single rooms with en suite WC
  • 17Single rooms without en suite WC
  • 3Shared rooms without en suite WC

Local authority

  • Nottinghamshire

Who runs this service

  • Hatzfeld Care Limited

Registered manager

Jessica Poznanski

Registered specialist services

  • Mental health issues
  • Dementia

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Good
Is the service safe? Good
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Good

Additional care services

  • Respite care Respite care
  • Access to a chiropodist Access to a chiropodist
  • Access to a dentist Access to a dentist
  • Access to a GP Access to a GP
  • Access to an optician Access to an optician
  • Access to a physiotherapist Access to a physiotherapist

Facilities

  • Activities co-ordinator Activities co-ordinator
  • Free parking Free parking
  • Gardens for residents and guests Gardens for residents and guests
  • Hairdresser (maybe visiting) Hairdresser (maybe visiting)
  • Library (maybe visiting) Library (maybe visiting)
  • Lift Lift
  • Near public transport Near public transport
  • Pets by arrangement Pets by arrangement
  • Patio Patio
  • Place of worship and/or visiting faith leaders Place of worship and/or visiting faith leaders
  • Quiet lounge Quiet lounge
  • Residents kitchenette Residents kitchenette
  • TV lounge TV lounge
  • Wi-fi Wi-fi
