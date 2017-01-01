Hawkhill House is situated within one and a half acres of sheltered grounds, west of Aberdeen and conveniently placed on the city?s main bus route. It strives to enable residents to continue living full and active lives, providing personalised care and support as and when it?s required. Nursing and dementia care is based around a person-centred plan that sets out a tailored package of care and hospitality.

