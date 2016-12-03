Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Nursing home

Hawthorn Green Residential and Nursing Home

82 Redmans Road, Stepney, London,
E1 3DB
020 7702 7788
www.sanctuary-care.co.uk/care-homes-london/hawthorn-green-residential-and-nursing-home

About Hawthorn Green Residential and Nursing Home

With views over the picturesque Stepney Green, Hawthorn Green has several lounges where residents can take part in activities with the dedicated activities leader organising everything from baking, animal therapy and music sessions to games and community events. There is also a guest bedroom where loved ones, who are welcome at any time, can stay over. The garden room has French doors leading to the gardens, which boast views over the park, and there is a hairdressing salon for those who enjoy a little pampering. With a dedicated catering team, residents enjoy home-made meals, as well as freshly baked cakes, which are served daily with afternoon tea.

Accommodation

  • 90Residents
  • 90Single rooms with en suite WC

Local authority

  • Tower Hamlets

Who runs this service

  • Sanctuary Care Limited

Registered manager

Catherine McAweaney

Registered specialist services

  • Sensory impairments
  • Dementia
  • Physical disabilities

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Requires
improvement
Is the service safe? Requires
improvement
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Requires
improvement
Is the service responsive? Requires
improvement
Is the service well-led? Good

Additional care services

  • Respite care Respite care
  • Access to a chiropodist Access to a chiropodist
  • Access to a dentist Access to a dentist
  • Access to a GP Access to a GP
  • Access to an optician Access to an optician
  • Access to a physiotherapist Access to a physiotherapist

Facilities

  • Activities co-ordinator Activities co-ordinator
  • Free parking Free parking
  • Gardens for residents and guests Gardens for residents and guests
  • Hairdresser (maybe visiting) Hairdresser (maybe visiting)
  • Lift Lift
  • Near public transport Near public transport
  • Patio Patio
  • Phone point in own room Phone point in own room
  • Place of worship and/or visiting faith leaders Place of worship and/or visiting faith leaders
  • Quiet lounge Quiet lounge
  • Residents kitchenette Residents kitchenette
  • TV lounge TV lounge
  • Wi-fi Wi-fi
We always recommend that before selecting or making any important decisions about a care home you take the time to check that it is right for your or your relative's particular circumstances.

Any description and indication of services and facilities on this page have been provided to us by the relevant care home and we cannot take any responsibility for any errors or other inaccuracies. However, please email us on the address you will find on our About us page if you think any of the information on this page is missing and / or incorrect.

