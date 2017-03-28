Hazlemere Lodge is a purpose-built care home for 64 people where all bedrooms have en suite facilities. It provides nursing care for 32 residents and care for up to 16 residents with dementia _ these are available for private payers or for people accessing the service through social services.

We always recommend that before selecting or making any important decisions about a care home you take the time to check that it is right for your or your relative's particular circumstances. Any description and indication of services and facilities on this page have been provided to us by the relevant care home and we cannot take any responsibility for any errors or other inaccuracies. However, please email us on the address you will find on our About us page if you think any of the information on this page is missing and / or incorrect.