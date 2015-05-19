Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy.

Domiciliary care

Healey Supported Living Service

3 Arncliffe Road, Batley,
WF17 7HT
07711 378439
www.homegroup.org.uk

Local authority

  • Kirklees

Who runs this service

  • Home Group Limited

Registered specialist services

  • Physical disabilities
