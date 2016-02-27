Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Map filter overlay dab1daba5aaaf0a3cc514358c5aac8e5e31ff6f12b8c981524f05b6ef6d8df18
Nursing home

Hebburn Court Nursing Home

The Old Vicarage, Whitty Avenue, Hebburn,
NE31 2SE
0191 428 1577
www.hc-one.co.uk/homes/hebburn-court/

About Hebburn Court Nursing Home

Hebburn Court is a purpose-built home offering dementia, nursing, residential and day care in a pleasant residential area of Hebburn in South Tyneside. It has a GP service, hairdressing salon, and small pets are allowed. All bedrooms have TV aerial points and a nurse call system. Organised activities include arts and crafts, quizzes, baking and coffee mornings. There is a courtyard garden where outdoor enthusiasts can enjoy helping to keep the raised flower beds smart.

Accommodation

  • 55Residents
  • 55Single rooms without en suite WC

Local authority

  • South Tyneside

Who runs this service

  • HC-One Limited

Registered manager

Bijumon Joseph

Registered specialist services

  • Dementia
  • Physical disabilities

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Good
Is the service safe? Good
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Good

Additional care services

  • Convalescent care Convalescent care
  • Day care Day care
  • Respite care Respite care

Facilities

  • Activities co-ordinator Activities co-ordinator
  • Free parking Free parking
  • Gardens for residents and guests Gardens for residents and guests
  • Hairdresser (maybe visiting) Hairdresser (maybe visiting)
  • Lift Lift
  • Near public transport Near public transport
Email & Print

We always recommend that before selecting or making any important decisions about a care home you take the time to check that it is right for your or your relative's particular circumstances.

Any description and indication of services and facilities on this page have been provided to us by the relevant care home and we cannot take any responsibility for any errors or other inaccuracies. However, please email us on the address you will find on our About us page if you think any of the information on this page is missing and / or incorrect.

Which? works for you © Which? 2017