Hebburn Court is a purpose-built home offering dementia, nursing, residential and day care in a pleasant residential area of Hebburn in South Tyneside. It has a GP service, hairdressing salon, and small pets are allowed. All bedrooms have TV aerial points and a nurse call system. Organised activities include arts and crafts, quizzes, baking and coffee mornings. There is a courtyard garden where outdoor enthusiasts can enjoy helping to keep the raised flower beds smart.

