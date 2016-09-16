Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Nursing home

Heffle Court

Station Road, Heathfield,
TN21 8DR
01435 864101
www.caringhomes.org

About Heffle Court

Heffle Court nursing home in the East Sussex market town of Heathfield is a purpose-built care home providing specialist care for residents living with a form of dementia.. The dementia care provision has been designed to meet the University of Stirling's standards, to ensure that residents are able to move freely around their home, with bedrooms and communal areas appropriately laid out and clearly signposted to minimise confusion or disorientation. Residents are always encouraged to bring important personal possessions when they arrive, to help personalise their rooms.

Accommodation

  • 39Residents
  • 33Single rooms with en suite WC
  • 6Single rooms without en suite WC

Local authority

  • East Sussex

Who runs this service

  • Caring Homes Healthcare Group Limited

Registered manager

Debra Potter

Registered specialist services

  • Dementia

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Good
Is the service safe? Good
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Requires
improvement

Additional care services

  • Convalescent care Convalescent care
  • Day care Day care
  • Respite care Respite care
  • Access to a chiropodist Access to a chiropodist

Facilities

  • Activities co-ordinator Activities co-ordinator
  • Free parking Free parking
  • Gardens for residents and guests Gardens for residents and guests
  • Hairdresser (maybe visiting) Hairdresser (maybe visiting)
  • Lift Lift
  • Minibus Minibus
  • Near public transport Near public transport
  • Pets by arrangement Pets by arrangement
  • Patio Patio
  • Phone point in own room Phone point in own room
  • Quiet lounge Quiet lounge
  • Residents kitchenette Residents kitchenette
  • TV lounge TV lounge
  • Wi-fi Wi-fi
