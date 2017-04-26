Situated on the edge of Ashdown Forest, High Broom was built in 1825 and has 25 bedrooms, while adjacent to the main building are ten cottages set around a pleasant courtyard. The extensive grounds are accessible via well-maintained paths and frequent seating areas. There are two water features, formal beds, a range of shrubs and trees with spring flowers, such as snowdrops, daffodils, primroses and bluebells, leading to summer colour from rhododendrons, azaleas and a number of formal beds. High Broom provides personal and dementia care to people over the age of 65 years and has strong links with outside professional services.

We always recommend that before selecting or making any important decisions about a care home you take the time to check that it is right for your or your relative's particular circumstances. Any description and indication of services and facilities on this page have been provided to us by the relevant care home and we cannot take any responsibility for any errors or other inaccuracies. However, please email us on the address you will find on our About us page if you think any of the information on this page is missing and / or incorrect.