Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy.

Map filter overlay dab1daba5aaaf0a3cc514358c5aac8e5e31ff6f12b8c981524f05b6ef6d8df18
Domiciliary care

High Street Lodge Limited

Unit 3, Room 3, 58 Alexandra Road, Enfield,
EN3 7EH
020 8804 1097

Local authority

  • Enfield

Who runs this service

  • High Street Lodge Limited

Registered manager

Margaret Ohenewa

Registered specialist services

  • Mental health issues

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Good
Is the service safe? Good
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Good
Email & Print
Which? works for you © Which? 2017